HEAD TOPICS

Battle of nightingales

 / Source: MlaStandard

Defining the News

Source

MlaStandard

The Sultan Kudarat State University (SKSU) team, who won 2nd place at the first National Championship of the Metro Pacific Health Battle of the Nightingales, correctly answers a question during the quiz bowl proper of the event on Oct. 20, 2023.

Over 500 students from 200 schools participated in the hospital-level rounds, competing to be their hospital’s representative in the National Championship. The team of Our Lady of Fatima University – Lagro won first place. The competition is part of MPH special event called Project Nightingale, the group’s collective response to a pressing challenge in the healthcare landscape—the nursing shortage.

Philippines Headlines

Read more:MlaStandard »

More than 100 Palestinians killed across occupied West Bank in bloody violenceDefining the News Read more ⮕

Potentially ruinous Otis heads for MexicoDefining the News Read more ⮕

SAF-powered flightDefining the News Read more ⮕

Japan Supreme Court: Gender sterilization rule unconstitutionalDefining the News Read more ⮕

Trump would ‘arbitrarily’ inflate his net worthDefining the News Read more ⮕

September budget deficit widened 40% to P251b on lower tax collectionDefining the News Read more ⮕