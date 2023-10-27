Battle of nightingales

The Sultan Kudarat State University (SKSU) team, who won 2nd place at the first National Championship of the Metro Pacific Health Battle of the Nightingales, correctly answers a question during the quiz bowl proper of the event on Oct. 20, 2023.

Over 500 students from 200 schools participated in the hospital-level rounds, competing to be their hospital’s representative in the National Championship. The team of Our Lady of Fatima University – Lagro won first place. The competition is part of MPH special event called Project Nightingale, the group’s collective response to a pressing challenge in the healthcare landscape—the nursing shortage.

