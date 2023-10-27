Baterina acquitted, Napoles gets more years for new raps

The Sandiganbayan on Friday acquitted former Ilocos Sur congressman Salacnib Baterina in the cases involving the alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund allocation (PDAF) worth P35 million.

The decision adds another 32 to 60 years of prison time for Napoles, who has already been sentenced by the anti-graft court to at least 40 years imprisonment for four counts of malversation of public funds conviction and another 24 years for four counts of graft in other cases.

“In this case, it was established that accused Baterina’s signatures in the documents that would have shown that he misused to pre-select and endorse KMFI (Kaagapay Magpakailanman Foundation Inc.) and PSDFI (Philippine Social Development Foundation Inc.) to implement his projects were forged,” it said. headtopics.com

‘’Baterina is not totally beyond reproach regarding the misuse of his subject PDAF allocations. His claimed inaction or omission to safeguard the proper disbursement and utilization of these funds allowed other individuals to take advantage of such negligence and misappropriate the same,’’ the decision stated.

Similarly, imprisonment of six to 10 years for another graft case was meted out to Napoles, Maria Lacsamana, and Evelyn De Leon.

