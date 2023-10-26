Batangas port handa na sa mga pasahero sa BSKE 2023, Undas

Bisitahin ang Patrol.

PH para sa iba pang mga balita.

Dagsa ng mga pasahero inaasahan sa NAIA dahil sa BSKE, UndasInaasahang dadami ang mga pasahero sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport at iba pang transport terminals sa Biyernes. Read more ⮕

LIST: Bank hours for BSKE, Undas holidaysNeed to do a bank transaction? Here's a list of bank operations you need to check as the country observes local polls and the Undas break next week. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy more personnel for ‘Undas,’ BSKEDefining the News Read more ⮕

Weather ‘generally okay’ ahead of BSKE, Undas breakThe Philippines will experience 'generally okay' weather ahead of Undas and the barangay elections, PAGASA said. Read more ⮕

NLEX to deploy more personnel for BSKE, Undas rushThe NLEX said it would deploy around 1,500 personnel in anticipation of heavier traffic ahead of Undas and the barangay elections next week. Read more ⮕

Lacson puts Negros Occidental under red alert status for BSKE, UndasSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕