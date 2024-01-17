Basketball Legends to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

TWO cage greats and three champion coaches, all legendary in their own rights, are the latest batch to be feted with a Lifetime Achievement Award in the annual San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night on Jan. 29.

Hoop icons Allan Caidic and the late Avelino 'Samboy' Lim join basketball's brilliant minds Dante Silverio, Joe Lipa, and Arturo Valenzona in being honored by the country's sportswriting fraternity for their immense personal contributions in enriching Philippine basketball.All four awardees along with Lim's family, represented by his ex-wife Atty. Darlene Berberabe and daughter, karate champion Jamie Lim, are expected to add nostalgia in the formal gathering at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel as they recall their heydays while still playing and coaching the gam





