Barangay with 2 residents prepares for elections; it has 210 voters

MANILA, Philippines – In a small corner on the third floor of Araneta Square Mall in Caloocan City lies an unlikely government office: a barangay.

And the two registered residents do not include the barangay chairman and seven councilors. The chairman, Adelino Fausto, is a resident of the neighboring town of Malabon. Fausto and four of the seven sitting councilors are seeking reelection in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Monday, October 30.Under Batas Pambansa 222, barangay officials must be “an actual resident of the barangay for at least six months immediately preceding the election.

Fausto, who has been an official of Barangay 76 since 1988, is running unopposed in his reelection bid. After completing this term – his fifth – he plans to run for councilor in the same barangay. Caloocan's Barangay 76 holds office in a small corner on the third floor of Araneta Square Mall in Caloocan City.

The voters in Barangay 76 may have been “former residents who never registered in their new barangays,’’ a Commission on Elections (Comelec) representative in the city’s second district told PCIJ.Up until the 1990s, there were more than 3,000 residents, mostly informal settlers occupying private property. But they were forced to move out after the property was sold to businesses, Fausto said.

