Barangay, SK polls begin; PWD, seniors line up early

Today is election day! Voting starts early in some schools such as Muntinlupa Elem Sch where pregnant,seniors & persons w/ disability can avail of early voting hours from 5am-7am. They can still vote until 3pm but with the rest of the population.@ABSCBNNews #BSKE2023 #Halalan2023 pic.twitter.com/NpWlOvQbpNAside from Muntinlupa, this is also being pilot tested in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia, who visited Muntinlupa Early School, said extra care is needed for vulnerable sectors who are voting in today's election. "Kung ito po ay magiging succesful, by next elections sa 2025 National and Local, kasama na rin yung BSKE (Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan Elections) ng 2025, isasagawa na po natin ang early voting hours kung wala pa rin ang batas sa buong Pilipinas na po," Garcia said.Rosie Ocado, a person with disability, said she lined up at her precinct past 4 a.m. She said she chose to vote early to avoid the crowd and the heat.

Her 88-year-old grandmother who is in a wheelchair also came to vote. Puriza Ocado said she has not been remiss in voting during the elections because she wants to do her part and help the government.

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

