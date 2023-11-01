Barangay, SK officials gipaimbentaryo na

Gihatagan lang og di molapas sa tulo ka mga semana ang tanang mga opisyal alang sa pagsiguro nga matarong ug hapsay ang turnover ug transition.Kinahanglan usab nga mabayran ang tanang mga obligasyon sa barangay sama sa mga bayranan sa utility bills, suhulan ug honorarium.Gibutyag sa DILG nga ang tanang mga kandidato nga nidaug ug nakahimo na sa formal proclamation, mahimo na nga maka take oath ug makalingkod dayon.

