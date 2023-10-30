Barangay polls crucial for EMBO residents grappling with new city government

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Residents of barangays in the Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBO) now under new jurisdiction went to the polling centers on Monday, October 30, to elect a new set of village leaders who will serve as their conduit to the city government of Taguig.

“So ito ‘yung way na communication namin sa Taguig para kung ano po talaga ‘yung benepisyo na ibibigay po para sa amin.” Barangay Post Proper Southside is the most populated EMBO barangay, with 63,308 residents, followed by Barangay Post Proper Northside. The polling precincts of both villages was at the Fort Bonifacio High School. headtopics.com

A senior citizen Rappler talked to on Monday was worried specifically about local healthcare access. Lourdes Lara, 64, had her foot amputated in 2022 because of diabetes.“Gusto ko kasi ‘yung dati pa rin, ‘yung taga-Makati talaga,”

Lara put emphasis on the service she had received from the Ospital ng Makati, and the wheelchair that the city government provided her after she got amputated.“Takot ako na maging Taguig gawa noong nangyari sa akin. Noong na-ospital ako, libre lahat pati gamot.” headtopics.com

Because of the confusion, Cabiling said some opted not to vote anymore because they would be late for work.

