Barangay Ginebra regains confidence with win over Magnolia

The huge, grind-it-out win over the Magnolia Hotshots on Sunday gave confidence back to Barangay Ginebra after suffering a drubbing against the Meralco Bolts last month. Before going into the All-Star break, Ginebra took a beating from the Bolts, 91-73, which head coach Tim Cone described as 'embarassing.' Over the weekend, Cone and the Gin Kings vented their ire against their rivals Magnolia in a Manila Clasico matchup, 87-77.

Ginebra took control in the second half and pulled away in the final minutes of the game as they barged back into the win column. Cone, after the game, admitted that the team's confidence took 'a little bit of a hit' after the Meralco game. The win will give the team a much-needed lift, the coach underscored, especially since the team will face another rival in the San Miguel Beermen on Friday

