Barangay chairman, 2 cohorts in deadly Basilan ambush surrender

The three suspects first turned in assorted firearms and ammunition as they arrived at the headquarters of the 101st Infantry Brigade in Isabela City and, subsequently, confessed to their role in the ambush late Monday of Unnang Alahas and Sagon Jailun in Barangay Balagtasan while the duo was on their way home from a polling site in a nearby area.

Nobleza said the three suspects yielded peacefully through the intercession of Luzon, Delumpines, local executives in Lamitan City led by Mayor Roderick Furigay and Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and senior officials of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in the province.Luzon told reporters here via Facebook Messenger that they immediately turned over Panglias and his two companions to the Lamitan City police for detention.

Three inmates who are in jail while on trial for drug charges won as councilor or kagawad in the recently concluded barangay... A low-pressure area spotted off Catanduanes will bring rains over parts of the country as Filipinos observe All Saints’...

Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Kagawad killed, barangay chairman hurt in militiaman’s rampageA mentally-challenged militiaman killed a barangay councilor or kagawad and hurt a barangay chairman in a rampage in a polling site in Luksumbang in Lamitan City in Basilan on Monday afternoon.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Trader shot dead in ZamboangaA businessman was gunned down in Barangay Cabaluay in this city on Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Village exec, militiaman killed in Lamitan CitySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Candidate, militiaman killed in Lamitan shootingPolice report that a militiaman went on a rampage, shooting a village councilor and a barangay chairman before getting killed

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Police file cases vs alleged poll attackers in MakatiPolice have filed cases against three men who allegedly assaulted barangay officers in Makati City during Monday's barangay polls.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Reelected village chair in Iloilo survives gun attackILOILO CITY – A reelected barangay captain, his wife, and poll watchers survived a gun attack by a losing candidate in the barangay elections in Lambunao, Iloilo on Monday, October 30.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕