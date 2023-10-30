Barangay chair bet in Negros Oriental town faces disqualification

A candidate in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Negros Oriental is facing a disqualification case, the first in the province, and may not be proclaimed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in case of a victory in the Oct. 30 political exercise. The candidate is from San Jose town and is running for the position of barangay chair, acting provincial election supervisor Eliseo Labaria said.

The ceremony was held at the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) headquarters in Barangay Agan-an, Sibulan town. The security personnel consisted of 1,604 from the Philippine National Police, 1,106 from the Philippine Army, 215 from the Bureau of Fire Protection, and 32 from the Coast Guard for a total of 2,957.

