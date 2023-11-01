Six people, among them a barangay chairman seeking reelection, were hurt in an attack by an alleged member of the Philippine...Two overt supporters of a candidate for barangay chairman were killed while four others were wounded in an ambush that occurred...A voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon.
Philippines Headlines
At least 19 people have been killed as a result of violence in connection with the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, according to the Commission on Elections.
The Commission on Elections is preparing to file more vote-buying cases in connection with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections last Monday.
