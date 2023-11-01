Six people, among them a barangay chairman seeking reelection, were hurt in an attack by an alleged member of the Philippine...Two overt supporters of a candidate for barangay chairman were killed while four others were wounded in an ambush that occurred...A voter died of a gunshot wound sustained as two groups supporting rival candidates clashed in the premises of a polling site in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday afternoon.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: PNP nanindigang mapayapa ang pagdaraos ng BSKE 2023Nanindigan ang Philippine National Police na naging mapayapa sa kabuuan ang barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Caritas calls on newly elected village officials to perform dutiesCARITAS Philippines called on the newly-elected officials of the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to perform their duties, particularly the barangay captains.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: BSKE polls in some Lanao del Sur, Samar villages delayedThe Commission on Elections on Tuesday said that some villages had delays in conducting the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: BSKE deaths climb to 19At least 19 people have been killed as a result of violence in connection with the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, according to the Commission on Elections.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec: More vote buying cases to be filedThe Commission on Elections is preparing to file more vote-buying cases in connection with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections last Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: Comelec: 19 killed due to poll-related violence during BSKE 2023Nineteen people were confirmed dead as a result of election-related violence during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), an official of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕