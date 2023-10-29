Bangsamoro regional police, military all set for BSKE

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, announced in a press briefing here on Sunday morning that their election security missions are coordinated with military units under the Western Mindanao Command in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.
“All is well as far as our security preparations are concerned. We are thankful to the local government units and peace advocacy groups and the religious leaders in the autonomous region for supporting our efforts,” Nobleza said.
He said there are at least 5,000 Army personnel and members of different units of the Philippine Marines who are to work together with units of PRO-BAR in securing school campuses where electoral exercises are to be held. headtopics.com
Nobleza and Rillera had separately expressed gratitude to agencies of the Bangsamoro region, particularly the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications for helping push the 6th ID and PRO-BAR’s joint election security activities forward.
