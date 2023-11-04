Bangsamoro Local Government Minister to Provide Capacity-Building Interventions to Barangay Governments

Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo announced on Thursday that his office shall also provide the 37 barangay governments here and in other towns and cities in the autonomous region essential capacity-building interventions to boost delivery of basic services to the local communities. Brig. Gen.

Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Saturday told reporters here that PRO-BAR will support the reconciliation initiative of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, aimed at restoring cordiality among rivals in the October 30 elections. There were election-related hostilities during Monday’s barangay and SK elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, but the incidents happened only in 11 of its 116 towns and did not hamper the conduct of polling activities in affected areas, according to regional officials of the Commission on Elections and provincial police directors. The BARMM has six provinces, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and also covers this city, where its regional capitol is located, and the cities of Lamitan and Marawi. “By and large, the barangay and SK election activities in BARMM were peaceful and orderly,” Nobleza said. Nobleza and the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Ge

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Going on a Mediterranean gastronomic journey with a local twist at Jones All-Day BistroA broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local officialMOSCOW, Russia - Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-occupied part of the southern Kherson region killed nine people Friday, the Moscow-installed occupational authorities said.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Local Artists Showcase Their Works at Tryp Hotel ExhibitionThe exhibition features the works of Nathaniel San Pedro, Jan Michael "Mick" Barretto, John Infante, and Jeram "Japs" Apostol, members of the Pintakha Arts Society. Nathaniel San Pedro presents his acrylic on canvas works depicting local avian species, while John Infante showcases his wire sculpture. The exhibition will be on view at Tryp Hotel until December 2023.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Neda chief says government remains firm on goal to cut poverty to 9% by 2028The government remains steadfast in its commitment to significantly reduce poverty among Filipinos to a mere 9 percent by the time President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. concludes his term in 2028, the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) said on Thursday.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Asia Pacific College, University of Adelaide to upskill government employees on digital transformationA broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: WATCH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint session of CongressWATCH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint session of Congress

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »