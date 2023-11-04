Bangsamoro Local Government Minister to Provide Capacity-Building Interventions to Barangay Governments

Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo announced on Thursday that his office shall also provide the 37 barangay governments here and in other towns and cities in the autonomous region essential capacity-building interventions to boost delivery of basic services to the local communities. Brig. Gen.
Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Saturday told reporters here that PRO-BAR will support the reconciliation initiative of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, aimed at restoring cordiality among rivals in the October 30 elections. There were election-related hostilities during Monday’s barangay and SK elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, but the incidents happened only in 11 of its 116 towns and did not hamper the conduct of polling activities in affected areas, according to regional officials of the Commission on Elections and provincial police directors. The BARMM has six provinces, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, and also covers this city, where its regional capitol is located, and the cities of Lamitan and Marawi. “By and large, the barangay and SK election activities in BARMM were peaceful and orderly,” Nobleza said. Nobleza and the commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, Major Ge
Philippines Headlines
