Bangladesh opposition calls for PM’s resignation in protests

The largest opposition group, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, called for a peaceful rally in Dhaka to pressure Hasina, 76, to step aside for a non-partisan, caretaker government to carry out free and fair elections in January. Her administration rejected the demand, saying Bangladesh’s top court has ruled the caretaker system is illegal.

The government deployed paramilitary troops to assist the police in beefing up security after clashes broke out. The clashes threaten to distract the government, which won initial approval from the International Monetary Fund to access more funds from a $4.7 billion loan package to shore up the economy. Hasina’s government is facing scrutiny over the way it’s carried out elections amid periodic crackdowns on dissent.

Police arrested at least 1,680 BNP supporters in four days in connection with protests, according to the party’s senior joint secretary general, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed. The US has put pressure on Hasina’s government to ensure the integrity of the elections, imposing visa restrictions in May on Bangladeshis seen to have undermined democracy in the South Asian country. In 2021, the US sanctioned the country’s Rapid Action Battalion — a police unit accused of human rights abuse, including allegations of extra-judicial killings. headtopics.com

