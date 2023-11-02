Bangladesh garment protests shut hundreds of factories

But conditions are dire for many of the sector's four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly wages start at 8,300 taka ($75). "More than 250 garment factories have been shut in the protests. Up to 50 factories have been ransacked and vandalised, including four or five which were set alight," Gazipur police chief Sarwar Alam told AFP.Further afield, Ashulia deputy police chief Mahmud Naser told AFP that at least 50 "very big factories" employing more than 15,000 workers in his industrial town had been shuttered.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), which represents factory owners, has offered a 25 percent pay raise. Police officials told AFP that several thousand workers had blocked roads around Dhaka to press their demands.

Paramilitary troops from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) had been deployed to "prevent violence" in the worst-hit areas, BGB Lieutenant Colonel Zahid Parvez told AFP. The protests have coincided with separate demonstrations by opposition parties demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ahead of elections due in January.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: First foreigners, wounded set to leave devastated GazaHundreds of wounded Gaza residents and foreigners gathered at the Egypt border Wednesday, poised to flee the shattered territory that is still reeling from a deadly Israeli strike on a refugee camp.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Foreign nationals and injured Palestinians allowed to flee Gaza for first time since Israel-Hamas war beganInjured Palestinians and hundreds of foreign nationals have started crossing from Gaza into Egypt, officials and Egyptian media said, in the first sanctioned exodus from the besieged enclave in weeks.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Foreign nationals and injured Palestinians allowed to flee Gaza for first time since Israel-Hamas war beganInjured Palestinians and hundreds of foreign nationals have started crossing from Gaza into Egypt, officials and Egyptian media said, in the first sanctioned exodus from the besieged enclave in weeks.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: First wounded and foreigners escape war-torn Gaza for EgyptRAFAH, Palestinian Territories - Ambulances transported wounded residents out of Gaza for urgent medical care in Egypt Wednesday, with hundreds of desperate foreign passport holders also starting to flee the territory wracked by three weeks of war with Israel.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Doctors Without Borders dir. for SEA and the Pacific Paul McPhunTwo Filipino doctors are among the hundreds who have successfully left war-torn Gaza to find safer ground in Egypt. Doctors Without Borders director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Paul McPhun joins us in the program. Visit our website for more NewsYouCanTrust: https://www.cnnphilippines.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Bangladesh garment protests shut hundreds of factoriesHundreds of garment factories in Bangladesh have shuttered as thousands of workers staged violent protests to demand higher wages.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕