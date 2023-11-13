Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas terminates overdraft credit line

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has terminated the overdraft credit line (OCL) which is a liquidity facility, since its function will already be covered by the intraday settlement facility (ISF). The announcement to cancel the OCL is contained in two separate but related BSP circulars that were approved last Nov. 10, but released on Monday, Nov. 13.

The ISF, which used to be referred to as the intraday liquidity facility or ILF, is part of long-running amendments to the BSP’s peso-denominated real time gross settlement (RTGS) payment system to ensure financial stability and the management of risks. Based on BSP Circular No. 1180, which was signed by BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto E. Tangonan, the check clearing and settlement regulations were amended by the termination of the OCL because its “limited purpose of addressing overdrafts arising from check clearing losses is covered” by the ISF “that the banks can use not only for the settlement of check clearing results but also for any other local currency real-time gross settlemen

