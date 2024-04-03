Ban on E-Bikes and E-Trikes to be Enforced on National Roads in Metro Manila

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that the ban on electric bicycles and tricycles (e-bikes and e-trikes), pushcarts, pedicabs, kuligligs, and light electric vehicles will be enforced on major roads in the National Capital Region (NCR) starting April 15.

The ban will be implemented on several roads in Metro Manila, including Claro M. Recto Avenue, President Quirino Avenue, Araneta Avenue, Epifanio de los Santos Avenue, and Katipunan / Carlos P. Garcia Avenue.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ban on e-trikes, e-bikes to start April 15MANILA, Philippines: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that e-bikes, e-trikes, and tricycles will be banned on national roads in Metro Manila starting April 15.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Government to Ban E-Bikes and E-Trikes from Major Roads in MetroThe government is set to ban e-bikes and e-trikes from major roads in the metro starting April 15. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) confirmed that the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) are being finalized and will be released before the said date. The IRR will specify the types of vehicles allowed on bike lanes, taking into consideration an existing issuance from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in 2022.

Source: TopGearPh - 🏆 21. / 53 Read more »

Manila imposes liquor ban near churchesThe Manila city government imposed a ban on liquor and other alcoholic drinks on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday within a 500-meter radius of Catholic churches.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Fire hits Philippine General Hospital(UPDATE) MANILA, Philippines: Fire broke out at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

E-trike popularity a 'symptom of gov't failure' in addressing mobility needs — groupWith the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) set to ban e-bikes and e-trikes on major Metro Manila roads this month, mobility advocates pointed out that the popularity of e-vehicles is simply a symptom of a larger transportation problem.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

First ride: Hatasu’s Nero and Mako 2 e-bikes offer convenient transport on a budgetThey’re very practical transport options

Source: TopGearPh - 🏆 21. / 53 Read more »