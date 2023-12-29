AS a former Cabinet official and legislator for 26 years, a journalist for 35, I try to keep a balanced view of the US-China conflict. I have not taken sides. I try to focus on the Philippines' self-interest rather than that of China or the US. I criticize both when they are wrong, and support them when they are right.Were there to be a war between China and the US, I believe there would be no winners, only miles and miles and mountains of nuclear war dead.

Therefore, we should all do everything we can to prevent it; otherwise, we must make sure that only the death-bound parties are involved. This may sound completely quixotic, but it seems the only rational course.Last Friday, December 22, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was quoted as expressing his anxiety over China's 'provocations.' In another news story, the official Xinhua news agency quoted a telephone conversation between China Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Filipino counterpart Enrique Manalo. The two reportedly agreed to manage their differences, promote the cooling down of tension and the avoidance of conflic





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines denies provoking conflict in South China SeaThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has responded to Beijing's accusation of encroaching on Chinese territory, stating that the Philippines is not provoking any conflict in the South China Sea. The AFP spokesperson emphasized that the Philippines follows international law and accused China of dangerous maneuvers and violations.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China Evergrande Group: From Dream to NightmareThe story of China Evergrande Group's epic crash and its impact on everyone in China

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Egyptian President Al-Sisi Wins 3rd Term Amid Conflict in GazaAbdel Fattah al-Sisi wins his 3rd term as Egyptian President with 89.6% of the vote. Some voters were influenced by the conflict in Gaza. The election took place amidst economic crisis and concerns about spillover from the war in Sinai Peninsula.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Family Conflict Threatens AC Real Estate's EmpireThe unresolved conflicts among the siblings of AC Real Estate's founding family have led to power struggles, lack of communication, and decisions influenced by personal grievances. The once-prominent real estate development company is now facing the threat of fracturing its empire. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-received and appreciated.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

US International Image Suffers as Biden Backs Israel in Conflict with HamasNearly three years after United States President Joe Biden took office vowing 'America is back,' the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »