Bahay na bato sa Tiaong, may mga kaluluwang ligaw?

Watch more on iWantTFC Mga batang naglalaro sa kuwarto, mga kalabog sa kusina at mga kaluluwang nagpaparamdam umano -- ilan lamang iyan sa mga nakakakilabot na karanasan ng isang pamilya sa isang bahay na bato sa Tiaong, Quezon. Nagpa-Patrol, Noli De Castro. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Nobyembre 2023.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: LPA may bring rains in Metro, other areasThe low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility may bring rains to Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Mimaropa areas starting Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕