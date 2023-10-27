Bagsak-presyo ng diesel, kerosene nagbabadya

Watch more on iWantTFC Samantala, tinuligsa ng ilang grupo ang Department of Energy dahil sa umanoy pagsulong sa marumi at mahal na enerhiya imbes na paramihin ang malilinis o renewable energy sources. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 27 Oktubre 2023.

