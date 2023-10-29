Bae Suzy on role with ‘many scars’ in K-drama ‘Doona!’

MANILA — An affinity towards a flawed character is among the reasons why actress Bae Suzy joined her latest K-drama “Doona!”.

During her time away from the limelight, the enigmatic Doona moves in to a share house, where she meets and becomes romantically involved with naïve college student Lee Won-jun (played by Yang Se-jong).

Before becoming one of South Korea‘s most popular actresses, Suzy was a part of the hitmaking girl group Miss A, which debuted in 2010 and disbanded in 2017. “It was sad to read the missed timing between the two protagonists when they went awry and also the clumsiness in the love felt by the two,” she said. headtopics.com

The 29-year-old actress also admitted to feeling empathetic towards her character, whom she describes as someone who is guarded despite her feelings of isolation.