'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola announces engagement to non-showbiz partner

Rita and her brother went viral in 2016 after a photo of them begging during the Pahiyas Festival circulated online. The same year she entered the Big Brother house in"Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7" where she was dubbed the"Badjao Girl of Lucena." She also previously joined the segment"Sexy Babe" of"It's Showtime."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABSCBNNEWS: 'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola is now engagedViral star Rita Gaviola, more popularly known as Badjao Girl, is now engaged.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: GOSSIP GIRL: Remembering the jokes of the late Gary LisingAs we remember the dead this season, let me pay tribute to one of the funniest Filipino comedians that ever lived - Gary Lising.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Iran arrests lawyer at funeral of teen in metro incidentTEHRAN: Iranian authorities have arrested a prominent lawyer and human rights defender as she attended the funeral of a teenage girl who died after a disputed train incident, her husband said on Monday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Young stars shine at the SM Little Stars 2023 grand finalsRepresentatives from SM City San Pablo and SM City Dasmarinas were hailed as boy and girl Grand Prize winners of the recently concluded SM Little Stars 2023 Grand Finals held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Oct. 14, 2023.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Rox Santos looks back at music journey ahead of concertOver the last 15 years, Rox Santos has collaborated with some of the biggest and brightest stars — from OPM royalties such as Erik Santo and Regine Velasquez, as well as new gen artists like P-pop girl group BINI.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: 'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola announces engagement to non-showbiz partnerWedding bells are ringing for Rita Gaviola!

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕