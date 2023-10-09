Bacoor Strikers Win MPBL South Division Crown

The Bacoor Strikers defeated the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics , 54-49, in Game 2 to win the MPBL South Division crown. They will now face the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the National Finals .
Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four: Top-seed Bacoor thwarted Iloilo in Game 3, 72-61, to complete the Final Four cast in the MPBL South Division over the weekend at the Strike Gym in Cavite.
Zamboanga repels Bacoor in MPBL: Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines blanked Bacoor in the last two minutes and prevailed, 92-81, on Wednesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season.
