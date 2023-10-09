HEAD TOPICS

Bacoor Strikers Win MPBL South Division Crown

The Bacoor Strikers emerged victorious against the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics in Game 2 to claim the MPBL South Division championship. They will now compete against the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the National Finals.

The Bacoor Strikers defeated the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics , 54-49, in Game 2 to win the MPBL South Division crown. They will now face the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the National Finals .

