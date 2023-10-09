Bacoor Strikers aim for sweep of Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics

Pumped up by a breezy victory in the series opener, the Bacoor Strikers shoot for a sweep of the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics in Game 2 of the MPBL Fifth Season South Division Finals. The Strikers buried 14 triples en route to an 89-68 rout in Game 1, making them favorites for a repeat. Despite that setback, the Athletics remain dangerous, especially with a supportive hometown crowd. Defense fuels the Strikers' slick running game.
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »
Source: MlaStandard | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Bacoor iniskoran ang Negros sa MPVAPinabagsak ng Bacoor City Strikers ang Negros Blue Hawks, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 16-14, para sa kanilang unang home victory sa MPVA tournament sa Bacoor Strike Gymnasium.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »