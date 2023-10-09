HEAD TOPICS

Bacoor Strikers aim for sweep of Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics

The Bacoor Strikers look to sweep the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics in Game 2 of the MPBL Fifth Season South Division Finals. The Strikers dominated Game 1 with 14 triples, making them favorites for a repeat. Despite this, the Athletics remain dangerous with a supportive hometown crowd.

Pumped up by a breezy victory in the series opener, the Bacoor Strikers shoot for a sweep of the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics in Game 2 of the MPBL Fifth Season South Division Finals. The Strikers buried 14 triples en route to an 89-68 rout in Game 1, making them favorites for a repeat. Despite that setback, the Athletics remain dangerous, especially with a supportive hometown crowd. Defense fuels the Strikers' slick running game.

