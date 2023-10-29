Bacoor, Batangas trip rivalsin semifinal-round openers

Bacoor and Batangas subdued their rivals on Saturday and boosted their drive toward the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season South Division finals at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite.

Jhan McHale Nermal struck the hardest for the Strikers with 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks to clinch best player honors over teammate James Kwekuteye with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block.

With Nermal and Kwekuteye contributing 7 points each, the Strikers surged ahead, 46-35, then quelled Zamboanga’s repeated rallies to move within a win of their first finals appearance in the 29-team league. headtopics.com

Zamboanga, the reigning South Division champion, got 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals from Jaycee Marcelino, who, however, was forced into 6 turnovers. Bacoor team manager Dennis Abella lauded the coaching staff, headed by Alex Angeles, and the players for bringing the Strikers closer to the division finals and thanked Mayor Strike Revilla and his wife Chaye Cabal-Revilla for their all-out support.

Batangas and Bacoor can cut short the semifinal series with a repeat over GenSan and Zamboanga, respectively, at the Batangas City Coliseum on November 4. Batangas Coach Cholo Villanueva said the Athletics would like to close out the series in Game 2, but admitted that it won’t be easy as the Warriors are sure to play even harder and push for a decider. headtopics.com

