Bacolod’s 2023 Masskarade Ball

The first MassKara Festival started in 1980, a year of tragedy. Negros relied on sugarcane as its primary agricultural crop and the price of sugar was at an all-time low due to the introduction of sugar substitutes like high-fructose corn syrup. The same year, the inter-island vessel MV Don Juan carrying many Negrenses collided with a tanker, Tacloban City, and sank off Mindoro, which resulted in many Bacolodnon lives lost.

Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez was in attendance with wife Nikki. The Miss Bacolod Masskara 2023 candidates modeled for a fashion show that narrated the history of the Philippines. Masks were given to each guest as well.

The Bacolodnons were very welcoming, generous, and kind. The food served throughout the festival was amazing. I had almost forgotten how good the food is in Negros, as I haven't been back in 10 years! This was my first Masskara Festival and won't be my last. For those who haven't gone to one, consider going next year and enjoy everything the city has to offer… Bacolod is indeed the City of Smiles!

