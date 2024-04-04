Bacolod City Government Prepares for El Niño and La Niña

The City Government of Bacolod is preparing for the effect of the El Niño phenomenon. Steps are being taken to prevent water shortage, impact on educational institutions, and health issues. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has forecasted a weakening of El Niño and the possibility of a La Niña.

