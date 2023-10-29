Baby Jaguars demolish Baby Warriors to stay spotless

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars pushed their winning streak to four games as they handily defeated the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 92-56, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 high school basketball tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.The victory, which gave USJ-R a clean 4-0 mark, placed them in third place in the standings. USC, on the other hand, dropped to 1-6.

In the other high school match, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers bested the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers, 56-48, to improve to 4-2. Ismael Culdora was UV’s high-point-man with 13 markers.In the collegiate division, the USP-F Panthers clobbered the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, 77-65, to raise their record to 4-1.

