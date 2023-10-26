Ayo vows to field 'hardest working PBA team' in Converge FiberXers

During Wednesday’s PBA Media Day, Converge head coach Aldin Ayo said they will try to be the hardest working team in the league.
But Andrade, the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft, will miss the Commissioner’s Cup due to an injury. “We know we are young. We know we are not that talented. But we’re gonna be the hardest-working team in terms of effort, and, in the technical aspect, we’re going to spend more time compared to other coaches, other players and the executives. That's why we always practice hard everyday,” Ayo continued.
