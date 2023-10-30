Automated voting kicks off in select QC polling precincts

Watch more on iWantTFC More and more people are arriving at Pasong Tamo Elementary School in Quezon City to vote for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.So far, the voting process has been quick and smooth because unlike in most polling centers, the voting here is automated.

Voters are using vote counting machines as part of the Commission on Elections' pilot testing this year. Instead of having to manually write down their chosen candidates, voters would just have to shade the oval next to the name of their bets.

She said she also did not have to line up for long since she voted in the accessible polling place which is really designated for PWDs and senior citizens.Meanwhile, there were instances of paper jams in vote counting machines but these were quickly resolved. headtopics.com

