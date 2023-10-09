Autism Society Philippines Sends Good Luck Message to Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee

The Autism Society Philippines sent a message for Miss Universe 2023 Michelle Dee days before the pageant to be held in El Salvador on Sunday. In Miss Universe Philippines' Instagram account, the organization uploaded a video wherein the Autism Society can be seen wishing Michelle good luck. "Some people very close to Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee want to send her a very special message," the organization captioned the post.
Philippines Headlines
