Born in Manila: Instituto Cervantes organizes a tribute concert to Spanish singer-composer Luis Eduardo AuteInstituto Cervantes de Manila, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, presents the concert “Born in Manila (A Tribute to Aute),” on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the birth of the Manila-born singer-composer and painter Luis Eduardo Aute. This event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Read more ⮕

Espiritu Santo Trophy: Malixi ties for 25th; Philippines ends up 19thRianne Malixi rode on a three-birdie spree from No. 2 on her way home as she rescued a 70 and finished joint 25th in individual play even as the Philippines wound up 19th in the Espirito Santo Trophy ruled by South Korea in UAE Saturday. Read more ⮕

Dutch foreign minister visits ManilaDutch Foreign Affairs Minister Hanke Bruins Slot is in Manila for an official visit, the first in more than three decades, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. Read more ⮕

6 other Philippines-China projects delayed; Senate reviewing dealsAfter the Philippines withdrew its request for official development assistance from China for a railway project, six other projects under ODA have also been delayed, according to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian. Read more ⮕

One-two showing for Team Philippines in muay thaiRhichien Yosorez and Alyssa Mallari struck gold in muay thai over the weekend for the Philippines’ second mint in the World Combat Games at the King Saud University Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

2 American sex offenders barred from PhilippinesTwo Americans previously convicted of sex crimes involving minors were barred from entering the country last week, the Bureau of Immigration reported yesterday. Read more ⮕