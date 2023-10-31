Austrian companies keen to invest in Philippines’ EV, RE and IT sectors

“Austria is a small country with 8 million inhabitants and as a small economy, our wealth is depending on exports or partly depending on exports and therefore, first we are interested to strengthen the trade relations all over the world. And our chamber is running about 100 outlets all over the world to support our exporters when going outside,” Kopf said.

“Well just now, we have a joint venture here with KTM, the producer of electric vehicles and motorcycles, with a Philippine partner producing here also for the market,” Kopf said. Apart from the EV industry, he noted that Austrian firms are also interested in “several fields,” such as RE and IT.

“So to support Austrian companies going abroad also with investment as I heard, that’s also an interest of Philippines…to bring in companies here and for Austrian companies.

Meanwhile, Kopf said, “During the last 10 years, imports from the Philippines doubled in Austria and the export of Austria to the Philippines grew only by 50 percent. So we have an overhang from Philippine exports to Austria.”For her part, Christina Stieber, Commercial Counselor of Austrian Embassy said Austria is importing semiconductors, fruits, vegetables, and “some furniture as well that is coming from Cebu.

Stieber noted that they are also looking into the textile market of the Philippines, saying this is also a “strong” sector in the country. Asked what makes the Philippines an “attractive” market, Stieber said, “Well huge population, consumer-oriented and then with a huge economic growth…so all things that speak for the economy in the years to come.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Venerable snatches Philippines’ third gold medal in Combat GamesDARIUS VENERABLE flexed just enough muscles to edge South Korea’s Namhun Lee in the men’s Poomsae individual of taekwondo on Monday for the Philippines’s third gold medal in the World Combat Games at the King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 22-year-old Venerable scored 9.280 points—5.560 technical skills and 3.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines still fastest-growing ASEAN market for vehicle productionThe Philippines continued to register the fastest growth in motor vehicle production in the ASEAN region as the country posted a 33.3-percent jump in the first nine months of the year.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: PEN Philippines holds successful 66th CongressDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Japan PM Kishida to visit Philippines this weekThe Presidential Communications Office, quoting the Department of Foreign Affairs, announced Tuesday that Kishida will be in the Philippines on November 3 and 4.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Philippines records dip in COVID-19 infectionsPhilippine health authorities recorded an additonal 1,146 COVID-19 cases in the week of October 16-22, which is 8 percent lower than the previous week's total.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines did not illegally enter any Chinese sovereignty space — NSCThis comes after the BRP Conrado Yap, a ship of the Philippine Navy, passed and operates on Scarborough Shoal, which is inside the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on October 30.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕