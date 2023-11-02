Australian woman arrested in lethal mushroom mystery

Police said they arrested Patterson in the morning and began a search of her home with the help of “technology detector dogs”, which can sniff out electronic devices such as USB keys. “Today’s arrest is just the next step in what has been a complex and thorough investigation by homicide squad detectives and one that is not yet over,” Thomas told reporters, without taking questions.

“I think it is particularly important that we keep in mind that at the heart of this three people have lost their lives,” Thomas said.Patterson, who denies any wrongdoing, has not been charged. Later that night, the two couples were taken to hospital with food poisoning symptoms as their health rapidly deteriorated.Police believe their symptoms were consistent with those caused by eating highly toxic death cap mushrooms.Of the four, only 69-year-old pastor Wilkinson survived after spending nearly two months gravely ill in hospital. He was released on September 23.

“I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones,” she said in a statement provided to Australian media at the time.A memorial service for Don and Gail Patterson was held at the end of August. Reverend Fran Grimes told the congregation that the community was trying to “shield and protect the family from heartless speculation and gossip”.

