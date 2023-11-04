Australian Prime Minister to Visit China in Thawing of Relations

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to visit China in a landmark state visit, signaling a thaw in the icy relations between the two countries. The relationship between Beijing and Canberra deteriorated in 2020 after Australia banned Huawei from 5G contracts and called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19. In response, Beijing imposed punitive tariffs on Australian commodities, causing a significant decline in trade.

However, since taking office in May last year, Albanese has been working towards improving relations with China. This visit, the first by an Australian leader in seven years, comes after several indications of warming ties. During his four-day visit, Albanese will visit Beijing and Shanghai, where he is expected to attend a major trade fair. While seeking to improve relations, Albanese has emphasized the need to remain aware of the differences between the two nations. The Australian government has been trying to balance the pursuit of friendlier diplomatic and business links with countering China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region

