Australia walks away from EU trade talks over agriculture

“We’ve not been able to make progress” in the talks with Europe, Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell said in a statement on Sunday from Osaka, where he met European representatives on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting. “Negotiations will continue, and I’m hopeful that one day we will sign a deal that benefits both Australia and our European friends.”

The two sides have been working on a free trade agreement for more than five years and while there was broad consensus across most areas, a few remaining agricultural issues were threatening to derail the entire compact. Australia was pushing for greater access to the European market for its beef, mutton and sugar, while Brussels wants an end to the use of certain geographic locators on products such as Prosecco and feta.

“The European Commission regrets the lack of progress made during talks in Osaka,” the body said in an emailed statement. “The Australian side re-tabled agricultural demands that did not reflect recent negotiations and the progress made between senior officials. The European Commission stands ready to continue negotiations.” headtopics.com

The talks in Japan were seen as the last chance for a deal any time soon, with both sides warning before they began that a failure to strike a deal now may delay it by months or even years. After Farrell and the Australians walked out of the last round of negotiations in July, neither Canberra nor Brussels was completely convinced that a deal could be struck, though there was cautious optimism that it could finally happen.

In one sign that there was an expectation that the deal was ready to be done, the EU sent the Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski to Japan to participate in the talks. EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis had told reporters in Osaka on Saturday that the deal with Australia was “within reach” with some hurdles remaining. Farrell told Australian media earlier on Sunday that he’d been talking with the French delegation over the weekend in Osaka to try to reach a breakthrough. headtopics.com

EU-Australia trade deal balance in as endgame talks beginThe European Union and Australia are heading into a critical round of free trade talks, with both sides warning that a failure to strike a deal now could delay any potential agreement by months or even years. Read more ⮕

Stellantis, striking US auto union reach tentative dealDefining the News Read more ⮕

Attendance record in peril as Filipinas face host AustraliaPERTH -- The mood on Saturday morning's practice at the Optus Stadium was loose as the Philippines set foot on the venue of the massive clash today (Sunday 29 October) with host Australia. Read more ⮕

Filipinas outclassed by Australia in Olympic qualifierThe Filipinas were dominated by football powerhouse Australia during their clash at the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, Manila time. Read more ⮕

Merciless Matildas: Australia dismantles Filipinas in Olympic qualifiersWorld No. 11 Australia shows its might as the the Matildas easily brush off the Philippine women’s football team in a lopsided Olympic qualifying duel Read more ⮕

Australia holds nerve to beat New Zealand by 5 runs at Cricket World CupDHARAMSALA, India — Mitchell Starc held his nerve and defended 19 off the last over as Australia beat New Zealand in a record-scoring affair at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday. Read more ⮕