AUDIO JUNKIE: A tasty start for Atasha

Pop music at its root is an auditory experience.Then again, it also helps if it is sung and performed by someone equally pleasing to the eye.

This is why we believe that in the right conditions, Atasha Muhlach's debut single"Pasuyo" has the makings of a hit. Atasha, daughter of actor Aga Muhlach and former beauty queen Charlene Gonzales, has shown glimpses of her talent and looks as co-host of noontime show"E.A.T."The mid-tempo number is the perfect pop vehicle for the 21-year-old: Light and infectious with yearning theme about will-you-love-me-or-not-but-let-me-know-just-the-same, it is a tasty start to what promises to be a career worthy of what her famous parents have or had.

Like all enticing dishes, “Pasuyo” is a well-planned concoction. Written by Kyle Raphael (ace songwriter from Himig Handog and “Paraluman” singer) and produced by JP Verona (of Ben & Ben fame), its de rigueur pop arrangement (with that instantly recognizable major to minor movement) makes it relatable, familiar. But with Atasha's candid take, it takes on a whole new level of appeal. Blame it in her genes. headtopics.com

“It’s not easy,” said Atasha, “but the learning process of being in showbiz is an enjoyable experience that I’ve found myself liking.” So let her TikTok all she wants. If there’s someone we wanna see on the platform, it’s a natural like Atasha. Her journey in pop is just beginning, and is something to keep an eye on from here on.“1989” is one of Taylor Swift’s most popular albums with “Shake It Off” being among its most well-known songs.

But the just-released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” offers something new, including three bonus tracks from the original deluxe edition, and five previously unreleased ‘from the vault’ songs that were written for the 2014 album such as “Now That We Don’t Talk, ”Suburban Legends,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Is It Over Now?” and “Slut.” headtopics.com