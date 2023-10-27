Ateneo wins 5 straight in Cesafi

THE SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles won their fifth straight game after dealing the Don Bosco Greywolves a 95-57 loss in the high school competition of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.The win placed the Magis Eagles in second place in the standings, behind the unbeaten University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue. Don Bosco fell to 1-6.

Jared Bahay had just five points after exploding for 32 points last time out.Ateneo de Cebu had firm control of the lead all throughout the match, establishing a huge 44-27 lead at halftime, before cruising in the second half.Meanwhile, in the collegiate division, the UC Webmasters climbed to 5-0 with an 86-47 rout of the Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College Blue Dragons.The Blue Dragons remained winless at 0-6.

