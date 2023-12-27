Ateneo Community Protests Renovation Project of North Carpark

Several members of the Ateneo community protest against the renovation project of the North carpark on December 27. At least 800 members of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) community called on the university administration to reconsider and suspend its decision to renovate and upgrade the North Car Park. The renovation project aims to increase parking slots from 161 to 217.





