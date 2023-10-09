Ateneo Coach Slams Media for Affecting Referees in UAAP Season 86

Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin criticized the media and other people in the UAAP for bringing up nonsense that affected and distracted the referees in the ongoing UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament. Baldwin commended the referees for doing a good job under pressure but expressed his disappointment in putting them under such circumstances.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: UAAP fans react as Ateneo’s experience-gathering season gets off to shaky start UAAP fans rush to social media for their takes after defending champion Ateneo blows a 19-point lead and loses in overtime to undermanned Adamson

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Ateneo de Manila University Advances to Finals of UAAP Season 86 Women's Badminton Tournament Ateneo fended off a challenge from UST, 3-1, to advance to the finals of the UAAP Season 86 women's badminton tournament on Friday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ANCALERTS: UAAP: Magbuhos buzzer-beater lifts Adamson over AteneoAdamson University stunned the defending champions to post their second win of the UAAP season.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Struggling Ateneo faces promising UE in UAAP men’s quadruple headerDefending champion Ateneo is looking to vent ire on University of the East when they clash in the first round of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: UAAP: Dela Rosa, Ateneo women down UE for share of 2nd Ateneo earned a share of second place after pulling away for a 72-62 win over UE in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: UAAP: Loss against Ateneo a wake-up call for La SalleAfter a win against University of Sto. Tomas last weekend, De La Salle University continued to display their dominance today.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »