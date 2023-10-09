Ateneo Blue Eagles advance to UAAP Final Four with win over Adamson

The Ateneo Blue Eagles secured their spot in the UAAP Final Four for the ninth consecutive season by defeating the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 70-48. Ateneo dominated the game from the start, taking an early 8-0 lead and never relinquishing it. Despite Adamson's efforts to narrow the gap, Ateneo maintained their lead and eventually extended it to 25 points. Jerom Lastimosa, playing in his final UAAP game after recovering from an ACL tear, contributed three points and a steal.

Ateneo's victory solidifies their status as defending champions





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles this UAAP Season 86For the 12th time in their UAAP history, the Ateneo Blue Eagles find themselves opening the season as defending champions.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Ateneo women's coach wants more maturity from Blue EaglesAteneo women's coach LA Mumar sees his Blue Eagles' gutsy overtime win as an encouraging sign for them.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

LOOK: Ateneo Blue Eagles defeat UST Growling Tigers 97-77UAAP Season 86Ateneo Blue Eagles defeat UST Growling Tigers 97-77JOSEPH OBASA (Ateneo)Player of the GameUAAPSeason86

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

'Far cry from last year's Blue Eagles': Baldwin says big Ateneo-UP clash 'no rematch'Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin admitted that his current Blue Eagles squad is not at par with his team that ruled the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament last year.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Blue Eagles rout Growling Tigers for third win in UAAPMANILA, Philippines: Defending champion Ateneo de Manila University clobbered University of Santo Tomas, 97-77, in the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament Wednesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

UAAP women's hoops: Blue Eagles claw Tams for 4th straight winAteneo de Manila University extended its hot run to four in the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball tournament after overcoming Far Eastern University, 72-64.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »