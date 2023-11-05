Ateneo Assistant Coach Urges Players to Embrace Pressure

The defending champions, Ateneo, suffered their third straight loss, putting them in fifth place with a 4-6 record. Assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga wants the players to use the mounting pressure to their advantage, especially in end game situations. Decision making and embracing the pressure are crucial for the team moving forward.

