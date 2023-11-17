Ateneo and Adamson to Face Off in Playoff for Final Four Berth

Defending champ Ateneo de Manila and Adamson clash in a playoff for the last Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament. The winner will face the top seed UP Fighting Maroons.





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ateneo boosts Final 4 bid with escape act over AdamsonAteneo pulled off a hard-earned 62-58 victory over Adamson to fuel its bid for a Final 4 spot in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, Sunday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

UAAP: La Salle cruises past Adamson to enter Final FourLa Salle extended its winning streak to five after a 69-57 beating of Adamson in the UAAP men's basketball at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »

La Salle clinches third Final Four slot, dumps AdamsonWith the win, the Green Archers secured the third Final Four slot with an 8-3 tally in the standings and further bolstered their bid for a twice-to-beat advantage.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

On-fire La Salle wins 5th straight, downs Adamson to claim 3rd Final Four berthLa Salle star big men Kevin Quiambao and Michael Phillips lift the Archers to the third UAAP Season 86 Final Four berth after a late pullaway over contending Adamson

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

La Salle downs Adamson to secure Final Four spotMANILA, Philippines: De La Salle University punched its return to the UAAP Season Men's Basketball Final Four by outlasting Adamson University with a 69-57 decision on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92,4 Read more »

Underdog Adamson boosts Final Four hopes, kicks lowly UST to brinkJoshua Yerro waxes heroic for gutsy Adamson, tripping lowly UST to the brink of Final Four elimination in UAAP Season 86

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »