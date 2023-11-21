Ateneo and Adamson to Battle for Last Spot in UAAP Final Four

Reigning champion Ateneo and Adamson will face off in a knockout derby to secure the last ticket in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament Final Four. The winner will face University of the Philippines in the semifinals. The women's Final Four will also take place, with NU defending their title against Ateneo and Santo Tomas playing against University of the Philippines.





