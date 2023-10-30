At least eight dead in India train crash

The crash caused a derailment between the towns of Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Andhra Pradesh state, the Press Trust of India reported.The accident occurred after one of the passenger trains overshot a signal, according to officials cited by PTI.Eight people died, according to a police official, while a senior railway official confirmed that 18-20 were injured, the publication said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he had spoken with the country's railway ministry and that he 'extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon.'India has one of the world's largest rail networks and has seen several disasters over the years, the worst in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge in Bihar state and plunged into a river below, killing an estimated 800 people.

