ASUS solidifies commitment to sustaining an incredible future, collects over one ton of recycled waste with CORA

ASUS culminates its partnership with the nonprofit organization CORA after a successful three-phased project that involved ASUS employees, partners, dealers, and the public in its thrust toward sustainability and reducing plastic waste.PASIG CITY—ASUS solidifies its commitment toward an incredible, sustainable future and its thrust toward a circular economy and collected a landmark 1.

“At ASUS, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. As we continue innovating our products, we strive to be more sustainable.

In 2007, ASUS launched its first sustainable notebook, the ASUS Bamboo Series. It received numerous environmental certifications and accolades for its revolutionary engineering and design. Early this year, ASUS launched the most sustainable Zenbook ever, the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), underscoring the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals and its commitment to environmental stewardship. headtopics.com

Under the innovation and value creation pillar of the ASUS 2025 Sustainability Goals, ASUS also donated two ASUS Zenbook laptops to CORA to aid them in their administrative tasks. This includes recording data from their Eco-Ikot Center in Parañaque City and managing other programs and campaigns with public and private organizations.

The CORA Eco-Ikot Center is an inclusive and holistic recycling system that allows communities to exchange recyclables for points, which can be redeemed for various incentives. The first of its kind in the Philippines and the world, CORA’s Eco-Ikot Center provides a sustainable solution to the plastic pollution crisis.For the second phase, ASUS installed CORA Eco-Ikot Center pop-ups in three ASUS Exclusive Stores, making it accessible for Filipinos to recycle and reduce plastic waste. headtopics.com

Mallgoers were also able to experience the Zenbook S 13 OLED and learned the importance of supporting and using eco-friendly products, further cementing ASUS’ sustainability thrust.

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Hong Kong's leader says to create new national security law in 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

Fritz Biagtan, Jeremy Miado excited to carry T-Rex MMA Flag in ONE ChampionshipDefining the News Read more ⮕

'CIA with BA’ receives a Best Talk Show nod at 45th Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA)Defining the News Read more ⮕

Boob love here to stay: How Avon’s fun run promoted breast cancer awarenessDefining the News Read more ⮕

Join adiClub’s Adizero Challenge for chance to win race kits to international marathons in 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

Fashion Conference setting global standards for emerging designersDefining the News Read more ⮕