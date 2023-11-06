ASUS Philippines Aims for Sustainability with Carbon Emission Reduction

For ASUS Philippines, sustainability is not just about why they do it, but how they do it. They have started measuring their impact on the environment and aim to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030. They also plan to use 100% renewable energy in their operations centers by 2030. ASUS has already exceeded energy efficiency standards and has helped suppliers reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They also aim to use more sustainable packaging.

