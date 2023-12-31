ASTRO Member Moonbin Passes Away

Jung Chae-yul debuted as a model under ESteem Entertainment in 2015 and debuted as an actor in 2018 in the movie “Deep.” She appeared in the 2020 Netflix film “Time to Hunt” starring Lee Je-hoon , Ahn Jae-hong , Choi Woo-shik , Park Jung-min and Park Hae-soo. She also appeared in the dramas “Zombie Detective” and “I Have Not Done My Best.” She was filming the drama “Wedding Impossible” when she passed away.

According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, Moonbin was found dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul at about 8:10 p,m. by his manager who reported it to the police.ASTRO’s agency Fantagio confirmed the news, saying “On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members who have been with us for a long time, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and staff, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.” His funeral was held on April 2





