Astranis Space Technologies to Bring Internet Connectivity to Remote Areas in the Philippines

Astranis Space Technologies Corp. struck a deal with Orbits Corp. to bring internet connectivity to far-flung areas in the countries by launching two MicroGEO satellites. Lawmakers from both chambers of Congress gave a thumbs up to Malacanang’s plan to acquire internet satellites that would service even remote areas in the Philippines. The agreement was signed during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent visit to the United States.

These satellites will reportedly provide internet service in unserved in the country, covering up to 10 million users and 30,000 barangays. Sen. Francis Tolentino, Vice Chairman of Senate Committee on Science and Technology, said the economy would get a significant boost with stronger internet connectivity throughout the Philippines, especially in remote areas

